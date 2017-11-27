Stephen A. Howard, 70, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Stephen A. “Chickey” Howard, 70, of Worcester and formerly of Marlborough, was stricken ill and died at home Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Stephen leaves a son, Steven Howard of New York City; a daughter, Stacy Howard and David Goulet; three grandchildren, Dylan, Caylee and Aubrey Goulet, all of Marlborough; and several cousins, including Frank Brombley, who was so helpful to Stephen. Stephen’s daughter, Sherri Howard, died in 2005.

Stephen was born in Worcester and lived in Marlborough for many years before returning to Worcester.

Stephen had many skills. He worked at the Hillside School in Marlborough where he wore many hats, including managing its agricultural program for several years.

Stephen loved sports and was dedicated to his community. He was a volunteer coach for many years with youth teams in Marlborough including many activities of the Boys & Girls Club. He also umpired youth baseball and softball games. He will be greatly missed.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m., in the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. Other funeral arrangements are private.