Marlborough – Joseph Leo “Paul” Dollard, 89, of Marlborough passed away peacefully in his sleep at Marist Hill Nursing home in Waltham on Sunday January 26, 2020 after a brave and valiant fight with Parkinson’s disease.

Paul was born in Sackville, New Brunswick Canada on November 17, 1930. He was the youngest son of 10 children, of the late Hector & Melanie (Desrosiers) Dollard. Paul came to the United States in the early 1950’s and became a US citizen on May 24, 1957.

He was pre-deceased by his first wife Corinne (Gallant), from Fitchburg, MA, who passed on July 20,1962.

Paul is survived by his wife, Irene (Gautreau), of Memramcook, New Brunswick, Canada; they had just celebrated their 55th anniversary on January 17th, 2020. Paul is also survived by his 5 daughters, 1 step son & 1 step daughter. Daughter Debra (Dollard) Payson, her husband Hollis Payson, & grandson John Keane of Newtown CT. Daughter Paula (Dollard) Johnston, her husband Michael Johnston of Brooksville Florida, grand daughter Jennifer (Johnston) DiDonna & her husband Matthew, & great grand-sons, Zachary, Nicolas, Joseph & Ryan DiDonna of Virginia Beach Virginia. Grand-daughter Kellie Johnston & great grand-son Brandon White, great grand-daughter Karalyn Piehl, & great grand-son Logan Piehl of Palm Harbor Florida. Grand-son Sean Johnston & his wife Dr. Emily Derbyshire, great grand-son Liam & great grand-daughter Cora of Durham NC Daughter Joanne (Dollard) Larsen & her husband Arthur Larsen III of Marlboro MA, grand- son Benjamin Larsen & his wife Rebekah of Millbury MA, & grand-son Todd Larsen of Marlboro MA. Daughter Darlene (Dollard) DeForest & her husband David DeForest, of Hudson MA, grand-daughter Kathryn DeForest of Marlboro MA & grand-son Jacob DeForest of Grand Forks, North Dakota. Daughter Jeanne LeBlanc-Corsaro & her husband David Gerson of Garden Grove, CA, grand-daughter Courtney (Corsaro) Lowe & her husband EJ Lowe & soon to arrive great grand-daughter Ella James Lowe of Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Step-son Kevin Jay & his wife Marie (Myrt) Jay, of Kimberley, British Columbia, Canada, grand-daughter Hilary Jay & grand-daughter Rosalind Jay of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Step-daughter Nancy Robertson of Kanata, Ontario, Canada, & grand-son Steven Robertson & his fiance Colleen Mahoney of Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Paul’s grand-children & great grand-children were some of his favorite topics to talk about & he loved to talk to anyone who would listen about how many grand kids and great-grandkids he had. He had a quick wit, a great sense of humor and always was ready to tell a corny dad joke, anything to make you smile.

Paul could fix just about anything, he started working as a car mechanic & soon entered the home construction business, his great sense of detail & hard labor led him to build many beautiful homes in the greater Boston/Metrowest area. His final line of employment was driving a delivery box truck.

He would often travel back to New Brunswick Canada to visit with family & friends. Camping & hunting were a few of his favorite hobbies, & once he finally retired after reaching the age of 79, he took up bowling with friends from the Marlboro Senior Center & he could often be found having coffee with friends on any given morning at McDonald’s.

Paul leaves many family & friends behind but his memories of good times shared will never be gone. Per Paul’s final wishes, no wake or funeral will be held & his ashes will be returned to Canada in the summer.