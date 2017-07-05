Westborough High students nominated for theater award

Westborough – Westborough High School (WHS) students Helena Spofford and Abigail Hammond (both rising juniors) and recent graduate, Caroline Grady, were recently nominated by the Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild for MET Awards in the category of Best Specialty Ensemble for their roles as the Apple Trees and Jitterbug Dancers in WHS’s musical production of “Wizard of Oz.”

All nominees for MET Awards were invited to attend the awards ceremony held June 24 at the Cutler Majestic Theater in Boston. Grady had a pre-scheduled post-graduation family vacation, but Spofford and Hammond attended, accompanied by Anne Slotnick, director of the WHS show, and Christopher Martin, fine arts director for the Westborough Public Schools. Though not selected as the winners, all agreed it “was a tremendous honor” to be nominated and recognized.