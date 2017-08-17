Westborough teen part of national champion all-girls baseball team

Westborough – Daphnie Kadish, 13, of Westborough was a member of the 2017 DC Force all-girls 13 and under national championship baseball team. Based out of Washington, D.C., the DC Force were one of 16 teams from the U.S. and Canada that competed in the third annual Baseball for All all-girls baseball tournament that took place July 27-31 in Rockford, Ill. The DC Force team included girls not only from the Washington, D.C., area, but also from Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Michigan and Massachusetts.

DC Force went 5-0 in the tournament with wins over teams from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Texas, and the Midwest. In the championship game, Kadish, who played outfield and third base, made a significant contribution, hitting a home run that started a four-run rally in the second inning. Her team went onto win the championship game 5-3 against the Texas Bay Sox. Ciara Crowley, of Sherborn, also played on the DC Force team. Crowley played shortstop and catcher and had six hits in the tournament including two doubles and a triple.

Kadish, who has played organized baseball since she was 7, is a member of the Sarah W. Gibbons Middle School softball team and also plays travel softball and basketball.

For more information about Baseball for All, visit www2.baseballforall.com.