Dinner to benefit Southborough Community Fund Sept. 8

Southborough – Celebrate Southborough at the Southborough Community Fund (SCF) Dinner Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church Hall, 27 Main St. Cocktails and catering provided by Peppers. Proceeds will benefit the SCF.

Established in 2014, the SCF promotes a spirit of philanthropy to help enhance the quality of life in Southborough. SCF grants to nonprofit organizations and town agencies serving the town of Southborough in the areas of human services, arts and culture, environment, and community building.

To reserve tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/southborough-community-fund-dinner-tickets-36938816996.