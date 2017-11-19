Richer School Science Fair sparks intergenerational curiosity and problem-solving

Marlborough – At the Raymond C. Richer Elementary School Science Fair Nov. 2, groups of students swarmed around various tables, such as “Make Red Slime,” “Smell a Station,” and “Extract Strawberry DNA” to figure out the “how-tos” presented at the individual stations. Not only did elementary students exhibit active inquiry skills and problem-solving, so did their younger and older siblings as well as parents and grandparents who joined them at this annual event.

While all the science centers and demonstrations attracted many participants, perhaps the wind tunnel experiment, led by teachers Kelly Hall and Alison Hathaway, drew the greatest crowds. After successfully constructing an object and watching it fly upward in the wind tunnel, a preschooler excitedly shouted, “I did it! I did it!”

Another favorite station was the “Build a Catapult” table where children and adults alike launched their creations. Auburn Howard, parent of fourth-grader Savannah Rose, shared, “This event gives the younger kids a view of what the older kids are doing at the high school. My daughter loves reenacting the experiments she sees here. We haven’t missed a Richer Science Fair ever!”

Brian Dupont, father of Dylan, grade three, and daughter Violet, a preschooler, spent time together at the DNA station where they extracted DNA from strawberries.

“It’s good for the children to keep learning, even after they have left school for the day,” he said. “It’s important to expose them to things like this at a young age.”

In addition to the elementary school students, Marlborough High School students were at the Richer Fair to assist the younger students participate in the experiments.

“I think the Richer Science Fair is an important event because the students get to try new things and get out of their comfort zone,” stated Raquel DePaul, a junior National Honor Society student.

“I love seeing the high school students here and watching the little kids look up to them,” added Lisa Higgins, mother of first-grader Steven. “We use science every day, and we often don’t realize it. Tonight, everybody’s having fun – little kids to big kids and in between are getting hands-on science experience.”

Boston Scientific, a strong partner with Marlborough Public Schools, was also present at the fair where they introduced programming to the students. Using a maze concept, students manipulated a motorized mouse that had to be programmed to find its cheese. Research and Development Engineer James Baker said, “STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] is incredibly important. When I was a kid, we didn’t have these types of events to expose us to STEM. I wish I had had these kinds of opportunities to help me find my career path.”

“This is a great event for the community,” stated Principal Robert Skaza. “Our district is very proud of our successful STEM and STEAM Programs. The more we expose students to STEM concepts at a younger age, the greater their opportunities will be in the science and technology fields.”