Norma Plummer, 92, of Westborough

Westborough – Norma Plummer, 92, of Westborough, passed away peacefully Friday, March 31, 2017 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough.

Born 1925 in Hudson, she was the daughter of Robert and Glenora Gardner. Norma attended Hudson schools and graduated in 1944, then continued her schooling at Worcester State Teachers College, graduating with a Master Degree in Education. She started her teaching career in a one-room school house in Berlin and then in the Westborough school system. She privately tutored many students who remained close friends throughout her lifetime.

Norma also accepted a position as Church School Consultant for the United Church of Christ in Westborough for many years, then was employed by the Fashion Barn in Westborough where she met her dear friend, Sheila Mancuso of Uxbridge.

When she was not working, Norma could often be found with husband Bill fishing the many lakes and ponds around New England. She landed many trophy-sized bass and could handle a rod and reel with the best of anglers. Her favorite lure was, of course, Bill Plummer’s Superfrog.

Norma’s spirit continues to live through her close family and friends. She is survived by daughter Beth Parker and husband David of North Berwick, Maine; brother Richard Gardner and wife Ann of Hudson; brother Jon Gardner and wife Elaine of Marlborough; granddaughter Becky Anthoine and husband Chuck of Windham, Maine; grandson Les Parker of North Berwick; and great-grandsons Mason and Charlie. She was also blessed with many close nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Norma always looked forward to visits from Sheila and her dear neighbors, Jay and Mary Cox and family of Westborough, who always arrived with their smiles and love.

The family would like to express their sincerest thanks and appreciation to the kind and caring staff at Beaumont Nursing Home, the Westborough Senior Center, and the Westborough Fire and Rescue.

Donations may be made to The Friends of Beaumont, c/o Ed Taglieri, 3 Lyman St., Westborough, MA 01581 or to the Westborough Senior Center, 4 Rogers Rd., Westborough, MA 01581.

A memorial service celebrating Norma’s life will be held Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m., at the Congregational Church of Westborough, 57 West Main St., with reception to follow in the vestry.