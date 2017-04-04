John L. Colwill Jr., 78, of Hudson

Hudson – John L. Colwill Jr., 78, known to those that loved him as “Jack,” passed away suddenly at his home Sunday, April 2, 2017. He was born Nov. 19, 1938 in Boston, the son of John L. Sr. and Mary (Ganey) Colwill, and was a Hudson resident for 49 years.

He was the beloved husband of Mary (Bopp) Colwill, to whom he was married for 56 years. They were married on Jack’s birthday. “Best gift he ever got.” He leaves two sons, John J. and Arthur F. Colwill, both of Hudson, and his daughter, Marianne Colwill Shanley and her husband Thomas of Uxbridge. He was the cherished Papa of Mikaela Shanley, Emily Colwill, and Macoy Shanley. He was predeceased by his siblings, William A. Colwill and Carol Ann Shaffer.

Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in Argentia, Newfoundland for two years. He worked at Raytheon Company in Sudbury for 27 years before retiring. He loved spending time at his summer place at Woodbrook in Fitzwilliam, N.H. where he would fish and putter around keeping busy. Jack was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved all things trains. He will be sadly missed by the Breakfast Club of Rocco, Mommakitty, Lily and Zoe.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, April 6, from 4-8 p.m., in the Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson. A visitation period will be held Friday, April 7, starting at 10 a.m., in the funeral home, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Forestvale Cemetery, Broad Street, Hudson.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made in Jack’s name to the MetroWest Humane Society, Inc., P.O. Box 1068, Framingham, MA 01701, or the Hudson Senior Center, 29 Church St., Hudson, MA 01749.