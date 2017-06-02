Emeline M. Lynde, 86, of Marlborough and Berlin

Marlborough/Berlin – Emeline M. (Wheeler) Lynde, 86, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, May 30, 2017 with family by her side. Her husband, William Lynde, died in 1973. Her companion of many years, Henry Noyes Sr., died in 2015.

She leaves two sons, Gary Lynde and his wife Kathleen of Marlborough and Scott Lynde and Jen Nelson of Marlborough; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; her brother, Larry Wheeler and his wife Pat of Berlin; and nieces and nephews. Her son, Stephen Lynde, died in 2010.

Born in Northborough and raised in Berlin, she was the daughter of Howard and Dorothy (Bailey) Wheeler. She lived in Marlborough for the past 64 years. She graduated from Hudson High School, class of 1947.

Bill and Emeline ran Lakeside Sewerage Service Inc. in Marlborough for many years. Emeline spent winters in Lake Helen, Fla. She was a greyhound racing fan and enjoyed Sunday trips to Mohegan Sun. She also was a member of Good Sam’s Motorhome Group and loved traveling all over the country.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, June 3, at 10 a.m., in Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Northborough. Burial will follow in Howard Street Cemetery of Northborough. There are no calling hours.

