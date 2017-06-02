Joe Valarioti is Marlborough’s Senior of the Year

By Joan F. Simoneau, Community Reporter

Marlborough – Joseph “Joe” Valarioti has spent much of this time contributing to the welfare of the city of Marlborough and its residents. As a reward for his tireless efforts he was honored as Senior of the Year by Mayor Arthur Vigeant at the 41st Annual Senior of the Year dinner held May 3.

“Joe devotedly served as past president of the Rotary Club and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metrowest, past chairman of the Marlborough Recreation Commission, Marlborough Licensing Commission, and director of the Marlborough Regional Chamber of Commerce,” Vigeant stated in the proclamation presented to Valarioti.

Born in Worcester, Valarioti has lived in Marlborough for 56 years, was married to the late Jennie Valarioti for 64 years and is the father of two sons, Richard and Domenic, and a grandfather of five. A master mechanic, Valarioti started Central Auto Rebuilders in 1957 and served his trade as director of the Statewide Towing Association and the Auto Damage Appraisers Licensing Board. Valarioti was also a member of the Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School Committee, Marlborough representative from 1989 to 2015.

In thanking the mayor he said he was completely surprised and pleased with the honor and enjoyed all the positions he had held through the years.

Council on Aging Chairman Jim Confrey, master of ceremonies, welcomed guests to the event held at the Marlborough High School Cafeteria. He introduced special guests and entertainers – members of the Marlborough High School Jazz combo, directed by Jonathan D. Rosenthal, K-12 Music Coordinator for Marlborough public schools. Benediction was provided by Archdeacon Michael McKinnon.

State Representative Carmine Gentile, D-Sudbury, presented Valarioti a citation from the State House of Representatives. Congratulations were extended by State Senator Jamie Eldridge, D-Acton; State Representative Danielle Gregoire, D-Marlborough; and Trish Pope, executive director of the Marlborough Senior Center.

Members of the event committee included Pope, Lisa Martino, Linda Goodwin, Kathy Murphy, Dana Leavitt and members of the Friends of Marlborough Seniors. Serving dinner to the over 200 attending the event were City Councilors and Council on Aging Board members. Among other special guests at the gathering were Domenic Valarioti, Cyrilla Smith, and a group of friends “Joe V.” meets with regularly for coffee and conversation.