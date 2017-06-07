David E. McCurdy, Ph.D., 73, of Northborough

Northborough – David E. McCurdy, of Northborough, passed away at home on June 5th, 2017, succumbing to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis after several years. He was 73 old.

David was born in Harrison Township, Pa. He was a graduate of Har-Brack High School of Brackenridge, Pa. in 1961, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Education (Physics) from California State College in 1965, a Master of Science in Radiation Biology and Doctor of Philosophy from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. in 1966 and 1969.

David is survived by his son, Dr. Mark McCurdy, wife Elizabeth, granddaughters Catherine and Grace McCurdy of Fort Worth, Texas, and grandchildren Jessica and Douglas Weaver from his daughter that passed away in 2005 from breast cancer. He has two living siblings, Douglas McCurdy and wife Paula of Saxonburg, Pa., and Doreen Rivers and husband Bob of Gibsonia, Pa. David was preceded in death by his wife, Janice McCurdy in 2009; daughter Sharon Weaver in 2005; parents Frank and Irene McCurdy; and an older brother, Frank McCurdy of Natrona Heights, Pa. David is survived by his very special friend, Nancy Walsh of Shrewsbury, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Dr. McCurdy received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Education – Physics, M.S. and Ph.D. at Colorado State University (CSU) in 1966 and 1969, respectively. While at CSU he received a U.S. Public Health Radiological Specialist Fellowship and an Atomic Energy Assistantship. He conducted research while at CSU dealing with the inhalation hazards associated with uranium mining industry, and received a U.S. patent for a measurement process.

From 1969 to 1976, Dr. McCurdy held the position of Director of the Environment Laboratory in the New Jersey Bureau of Radiation Protection, providing environmental radiological monitoring around commercial nuclear power plants. In 1973, he took a one-year leave of absence and worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, performing risk analysis on the potential risks of transuranic waste disposal.

In 1976, Dr. McCurdy joined Yankee Atomic Electric Company (YAEC) as the manager of the Environmental Laboratory Group providing radioanalytical analysis on environmental samples, plant effluents and difficult-to-measure radionuclides for seven commercial nuclear power stations in New England. The group also provided the radiation exposure readings for the site personnel at most of these reactors. While at YAEC, in 1988 he served as Director of the Environmental Laboratory; 1991 the position of Director of Laboratory Development and Strategic Planning and 1995 as Chief Scientist for the company.

Upon leaving YAEC, Dr. McCurdy has been an independent consultant to several federal government organizations and commercial companies in the nuclear field. Some of these include the Atomic Energy Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Electric Power Research Group, Houston Lighting and Power Company, Commonwealth Edison, Furnas Centrais Electrices of Brazil, Taiwan Power Company and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

In the 1980s, Dr. McCurdy was an adjunct professor at the University of Lowell and a lecturer at the Harvard School of Public Health.

Dr. McCurdy has received several awards as appreciation of his work in various national organizations that include: Health Physics Society Fellows Award, Max Hecht award and the International Award of Merit of the American Society of Testing and Materials; and the Service award by the Bioassay, Analytical and Environmental Radiochemistry Conference. He authored or presented over 90 technical papers at conferences related to his work.

Dave was active in amateur radio, tennis, scuba diver, kayaking and fly fishing. He co-coached tennis at Algonquin High School with his wife Janice for over 10 years, including 2009 when the Algonquin team won the Division 1 State Championship. In the summer, he normally could be found at the blue ribbon fly fishing waters in the western states.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 8, from 5-7 p.m., in Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Northborough. His funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m., in St. Rose of Lima Church, 244 West Main St., Northborough. Burial will follow in Howard Street Cemetery of Northborough.

Memorial donations may be made to www.gastriccancer.org.

For online condolences, please visit www.haysfuneralhome.com.