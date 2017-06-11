Sunday, June 11th, 2017 | Posted by

Girl Scouts event to make blankets for homeless children June 17

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Southborough – Girl Scout Troop 89255 will hold a town-wide community service event for Girl Scouts to make blankets for children in a women and children’s shelter, ending in a create-your-own sundae party. The event will be held Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint Mark’s Parish Hall, 27 Main St., Southborough. All Southborough Girl Scouts are invited, but Daisy and Brownie troops will need one parent chaperone for every four girls. (This is a Girl Scout only event. Siblings aren’t included.) Please bring new or gently used craft kits or supplies to donate.

The event is part of Troop 89255’s bronze award project. The fifth-graders are looking for ways to offer support for homeless children. The blankets they are making at this event will be given to children in shelters to use for comfort and security.

For more information, contact troop leader Amy Yazdani at Yazdanifamily@yahoo.com.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=88805

Posted by on Jun 11 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, Southborough. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...
  • Linda Cavallero: I am confused by the comment by Mr Lebeaux which seems to say the board voted against Article 12 but...
  • Community Advocate Staff: Karen, There is a database that has been started at the Westborough Town Hall. You can try...
  • Karen b: Is there any kind of list of patients that passed at the hospital? If so, how would I access it? Also are...
  • Max Jones: I like how you talked about bathtub refinishing being able to change the color of the original fixture. We...

Recently Added