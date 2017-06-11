Girl Scouts event to make blankets for homeless children June 17

Southborough – Girl Scout Troop 89255 will hold a town-wide community service event for Girl Scouts to make blankets for children in a women and children’s shelter, ending in a create-your-own sundae party. The event will be held Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint Mark’s Parish Hall, 27 Main St., Southborough. All Southborough Girl Scouts are invited, but Daisy and Brownie troops will need one parent chaperone for every four girls. (This is a Girl Scout only event. Siblings aren’t included.) Please bring new or gently used craft kits or supplies to donate.

The event is part of Troop 89255’s bronze award project. The fifth-graders are looking for ways to offer support for homeless children. The blankets they are making at this event will be given to children in shelters to use for comfort and security.

For more information, contact troop leader Amy Yazdani at Yazdanifamily@yahoo.com.