Donald H. Parker, 84, formerly of Hudson

Alton, N.H. – Donald H. Parker, 84 of Alton, N.H., formerly of Hudson, passed away Friday, June 9, 2017 at Rochester Manor in New Hampshire.

Donald is survived by his son, Lt. Michael J. Parker and his wife Mary of Hudson; his daughter, Patricia M. Parker of Hudson; three grandchildren, Michael P. Parker and his companion Nicole Goulet, Christina MacDonald and her husband Trooper Michael MacDonald, and Shannon Parker; four great-grandchildren, Connor, Ryan and Avery MacDonald and Michael C. Parker; and his former spouse, Ann C. Duley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fremont and Phyllis (Merrill) Parker, and a son, Donald Parker Jr.

Donald was born April 6, 1933 in Clinton, where he was raised and graduated from high school. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country in the Korean War, earning several commendations such as the National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and Navy Occupation Service Medal. After his service ended, Donald came home to protect and serve his community as a Hudson Police Officer for over 28 years before retiring; serving as the union president.

Donald was a very active and lifelong member of the Hudson VFW, American Legion Post 72 in Alton, N.H., the ALEPPO and BECTASH Shriners in Wilmington, N.H., and the United Brethren Masonic Lodge of Marlborough.

Donald enjoyed playing cards with his friends, especially cribbage. He also was an avid outdoorsman and nature enthusiast. He cherished the trips to Pittsburg, N.H. with his daughter and granddaughters, as well as to the hunting camp in Lowell, Vt. with his son and grandson. Donald also enjoyed his time as “the Medicine Man” for the hockey team.

Friends and relatives are invited to a period of visitation Thursday, June 15, from 4-7 p.m., at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson. Burial will be held privately.