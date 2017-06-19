Anita J. Mathurin, 92, formerly of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Anita J. Michaud Mathurin, co-owner and director of Happy Acres Nursery School and Kindergarten and Nita-Lou Antiques in Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Louis A. Mathurin.

She leaves their four daughters, Ora Aselton and her husband Carl Aselton, MD of Milbridge, Maine, Michelle Herx and her husband Dennis Herx of Falmouth, Nova Scotia, Margaret Phoenix of Worcester, and Justine Mathurin and her husband Thomas Grillo of Southborough, as well as eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Aurore Michaud.

Anita was born March 1, 1925 in Worcester, daughter of the late Joseph and Ida Michaud. She attended Wheelock College, the University of Massachusetts, Boston, and Worcester State College, specializing in early childhood education.

Anita and her husband, Louis, established the first school of its kind in the area, providing day care, then pre-school and kindergarten long before it was offered by the public schools. Over the course of their career, three generations of Shrewsbury children graduated from Happy Acres.

In their retirement, the couple launched an entirely new venture as antique dealers and enjoyed 25 years as Nita-Lou Antiques, happily collecting and traveling.

As the family matriarch, Anita was a wonderful cook and creative hostess, catering each festivity, birthday, and holiday with love and generosity. She lived her life to the fullest, cherishing her family and her friends.

Anita was a faithful communicant at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Shrewsbury and St. Mary’s of the Hills in Boylston.

In 2013, the Mathurins moved to Notre Dame du Lac Assisted Living in Worcester, where they were embraced by a loving community of new friends and caregivers. Anita transitioned to Notre Dame Long Term Care on the same campus where she continued to be supported by an exceptional team of dedicated professionals.

A Mass honoring her life will be celebrated Friday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m., in the chapel of Notre Dame du Lac, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Thursday, July 6, from 4-7 p.m., at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, Shrewsbury Center. Mrs. Mathurin will be buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury.

At the family’s request, donations in her name may be made to the memory care units (Harmony/Harmony Village) at Notre Dame Health Care Center, 555 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605.