Ronald A. Gosselin, 82, of Grafton

Grafton – Ronald A. “Gus” Gosselin, 82, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at LifeCare Center of Acton after a period of declining health.

He is survived by his children, Lynn Manalo, Lisa Gosselin and her husband Scott Eggimann, Deborah DeConto and her husband Raymond, Joseph Dahlquist; and Cheryl Tuppa and her husband Jon; his loving companion, Delia Campbell; and his grandchildren, Nathan, Briana and Danika Manalo, Madison, Nikki, Ajay and Sammie Eggimann, Jessica and Elizabeth DeConto and Kyle and Bryce Tuppa. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley (Dawe) Gosselin.

Ron was born Jan. 27, 1935 in Northbridge, son of the late Irene (Lauzon) and Albert Gosselin. He attended Northbridge schools, and with a forged signature at age 16 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to join the Korean War, where he was then transferred to the United State Marine Corps, serving as a Corpsman.

Following his military service, he went to Barber school when he returned home, worked briefly at Legion Barbershop on Grafton street in Worcester before he opened Ron’s Barber Shop in North Grafton. For many years he worked in tandem with Ray Cofsky at his shop, which he operated for 51 years.

Ron became part of the fabric of Grafton, the town he adored as he became a fixture in the lives of so many who were fortunate enough to find themselves facing forward in front of him in the chair in his shop.

For many years he served on the Zoning Board of Appeals and with regard to matters small and large was always invested in what was happening in Grafton. Away from his trade, Ron was easily found fishing in his boat off the shores of Wareham, recently and years back at Naragansett Bay in Rhode Island, where he and his friends would spend treasured hours under the sun.

If you saw Ron around town he was either driving a vintage Corvette that he had a passion for, or perhaps a pickup truck that was patched together just well enough to make it roadworthy. A cigar in his mouth became a signature over the years, and if you were lucky enough to know Ron you knew what a good neighbor was. He valued deeds over words but was always there for people that needed him. He raised his children strong and independent in his own image, making sure that before you drove a car of your own you could change a tire or the oil and if you went fishing you knew how to clean the fish when the trip was over.

He was an integral part of youth hockey in Grafton, coaching PeeWees, Bantams and also forming leagues where girls would skate and play long before organized girls sports were known in Grafton. A trip to Ron’s barbershop left his customers looking better and, for knowing the man we will remember as “Ron the Barber,” they were better people as well.

Please honor Ron with a donation to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605.

All are welcome to gather with Ron’s family and friends Monday, June 19, from 4-7 p.m., at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., North Grafton. A remembrance service will be offered for Ron Tuesday, June 20, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. He will then be laid to rest at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Northbridge.

A Book of Memories for Ron to share a photo, memory or story is available online at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.