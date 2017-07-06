Home repair loans will help French Hill residents

By Joan F. Simoneau, Community Reporter

Marlborough – Many homeowners in the French Hill area of the city have applied for assistance in the Critical Home Repair Loan Program, recently made available through a cooperative effort with the Marlborough Community Development Authority (MCDA) and Habitat for Humanity MetroWest Greater Worcester (MWGW). The goal is to address critical health, life and safety issues in this area of Lincoln Street.

To be eligible, applicants must be a Marlborough homeowner, own a single-family home in the French Hill neighborhood, be current on local taxes and assessments, meet income eligibility requirements and have no prior MCDA mortgage.

“I am excited to work with Habitat for Humanity, MWGW, to offer Marlborough residents a new way to improve not just their lives, but also their homes,” said Douglas M. Bushman, MCDA executive director. “I would like to thank the staff members here at the MCDA for their hard work in developing this program, particularly college interns Alyana Vera and Christopher Clancy for their efforts.”

Bushman also commended Mayor Arthur Vigeant, chair of the MCDA, “for his vision and leadership in this area.”

Pleased with the response of those seeking assistance, Vera said: “There are many residents interested in the project and all we have to offer. We hope to actively begin implementation at the end of July, the first of August.”

In announcing the Critical Home Repair Loan Program to the community, Mayor Vigeant stated: “We are thrilled to offer the program to residents of French Hill and surrounding neighborhoods. We look forward to reviewing applications and putting these funds to work.”

Habitat is a member of the Home Depot Repair Corps and through their partnership with Thrivent Financial, Habitat MWGW provides a wide variety of repairs at a very affordable rate, according to the mayor.

One of the loans available is reserved for veterans, which includes those who have served or are serving in the National Guard or reserves. abitat’sjfkfkAsThis program is a part of MCDA’s continuing commitment to improving the lives of Marlborough residents through community development and the promotion of home ownership.