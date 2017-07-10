Monday, July 10th, 2017 | Posted by

Edwin A. Heckman, 85, formerly of Westborough

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Bayonet Point, Fla. – Edwin A. Heckman, 85, of Bayonet Point, Fla., formerly of Westborough, passed away April 8, 2017. He was born March 16, 1932 in Worcester.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ann L. Heckman; daughter Beth Heckman Weiser (Leonard); son Keith Edwin Heckman (Michele); grandchildren Madelyn, Andrew and Kinsley; and sister Nancy L. Uhlman (Parker).

Edwin proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He also received an M.S. from Worcester Tech and a B.S. at Clark University.

Edwin taught many years in the math department at Westborough High School.

He was a member of the Congregational Church of Westborough. He was active in the Westborough Community Chorus and Players Club and also an avid golfer.

A memorial service for Edwin will take place Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, at 11 a.m., in the chapel at the Congregational Church of Westborough, 57 E. Main St., Westborough.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=90321

Posted by on Jul 10 2017. Filed under Obituaries, Westborough. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Laurin Baldwin: Dear Nora, David, Jacob, and Katie, Words cannot express how deeply saddened I am with hearing the...
  • Jason: Hi Monica, Your best resources would be their respective web pages. For Cub Scouts, I would start with...
  • Monica: Hello I,d like to enroll my 5 yr old to boys and girls scout. How can I do that, I live in Hudson.
  • Beth Bishop: Laurie and I had thought of doing the Indy show, we decided against doing the show as it is the same...
  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...

Recently Added