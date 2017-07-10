Edwin A. Heckman, 85, formerly of Westborough

Bayonet Point, Fla. – Edwin A. Heckman, 85, of Bayonet Point, Fla., formerly of Westborough, passed away April 8, 2017. He was born March 16, 1932 in Worcester.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ann L. Heckman; daughter Beth Heckman Weiser (Leonard); son Keith Edwin Heckman (Michele); grandchildren Madelyn, Andrew and Kinsley; and sister Nancy L. Uhlman (Parker).

Edwin proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He also received an M.S. from Worcester Tech and a B.S. at Clark University.

Edwin taught many years in the math department at Westborough High School.

He was a member of the Congregational Church of Westborough. He was active in the Westborough Community Chorus and Players Club and also an avid golfer.

A memorial service for Edwin will take place Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, at 11 a.m., in the chapel at the Congregational Church of Westborough, 57 E. Main St., Westborough.