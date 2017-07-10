Monday, July 10th, 2017 | Posted by

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Worcester kickoff reception to be held

Participants in a previous Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Worcester walk. Photo/submitted

Region – Learn more about the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Worcester” walk, which is planned for Sunday, Oct. 15, at Institute Park in Worcester. The kickoff reception is Wednesday, July 19, from 6 – 8 p.m., in the Odeum Room, Campus Center, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, 100 Institute Road. Parking available in the WPI Garage, at the corner of Park Avenue and Salisbury Street.

At the reception, you will have the opportunity to meet team leaders and participants, listen to a researcher speak about their American Cancer Society-funded research and listen to a survivor share their personal story. There will be complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Also, you can browse the merchandise table and meet local supporting partners including Pampered Chef, Positive Results Hypnotherapy, Boston Hot Air Balloon Rides, Bhavna Wellness, LuLa Roe Clothing, Sam’s Club, Sephora, Reliv – Food Science Nutrition, SllmGlobal with Artistry, Nutrilite, Body Care, Just Breathe Salt Room, Plexus – Weight Management, Nutrition, Personal Care, Yoga with Carol, The Green Plate and Sunshine Soul Group.

To RSVP, email WorcesterMAStrides@cancer.org or call 508-270-4658. Full event information, including registration and how to donate, is available online at www.makingstrideswalk.org/ worcesterma.

