ARC to hold eighth annual golf tournament

Marlborough – The Addiction Referral Center (ARC) of Marlborough is sponsoring its eighth annual Golf Tournament Friday, Aug. 18, at Juniper Hill Golf Course, 202 Brigham St., in Northborough. Registration will take place at 8 a.m. with tee time at 9 a.m.

Several prizes will be awarded during lunch following the competition. Sponsorships are being encouraged by the ARC. To become a sponsor or to sign up to play in the tournament, call Dicky Bolt, 508-733-2313 or Jim Saart, 978-568-8371.

All proceeds will support the ARC’s mission to provide a safe and caring environment for recovering alcoholics and addicts and to encourage and support discussion groups at the center. Through the 24-hour hot line, ARC refers and transports clients to detox centers, sober housing, shelters, etc., to help them find a new, healthy more meaningful life. For more information on the ARC, for a schedule of meetings, or to seek help, call 508-485-HELP or consult the website at www.TheAddictionReferralCenter.com.