Carmen M. Colyer, 91, of Southborough

Southborough – Carmen M. (LaChance) Colyer, 91, a longtime resident of Southborough, died Saturday, July 15, 2017 at UMass University Medical Center in Worcester after a fall at home. She was the wife of the late Joseph Blais, who died in 2009, and the late William Colyer, who passed away in 1995.

Carmen was raised in Cambridge and was a homemaker until her children were older. She worked for the former Sealtest of Framingham for over 23 years before retiring in 1991.

Carmen was an active member of St. Anne Church in Southborough and St. Edward Church in Derby Line, Vt. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a very loyal friend. She was an avid card player, enjoyed traveling and gardening, and loved animals. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Roberta “Cookie” Colyer of Westborough, Diane Turco and her husband Tom of Harwich, Ellen Kaiser and her husband Timothy of Williamstown, and Judy Nicholas of Marlborough; her son-in-law, Michael O’Malley of Northport, N.Y.; her siblings, Yolande Campo of Worcester and Roland LaChance and his wife Joan of Arlington; her stepchildren, Michael Blais and his wife Marsha of Vermont, Daniel Blais of Vermont, Ronald Blais of Washington, D.C., Alan Blais and his wife Tammy of Colorado, Lisa Tuthill and her husband Preston “Pret” of New Hampshire, Linda Prue of Vermont, and Jane Thompson and her husband Mike of Quebec; her grandchildren, Emily Lamoureux and her husband Joe, Justin Turco and his wife Tiffany, Michael, Sean, Bryan and Kevin O’Malley, Jessica Cowdrey, Nicholas Kaiser and his wife Meghan, and Robert and Angela Nicholas; and six great-grandsons. In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by her daughter, Denise Colyer O’Malley, and two stepchildren, Rheal and Denis Blais.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, July 19, from 10-11:30 a.m., at Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Southborough. A Mass of Christian burial will follow the visiting hours at 12 p.m. at St. Anne Church, 20 Boston Rd., Southborough. Burial will be in the Southborough Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Carmen’s memory to “Western Suffolk BOCES,” with the memo line “Denise O’Malley Scholarship Fund,” mailed to BOCES, Box 8007, Huntington Station, NY 11746.

