Babysitting course offered in Westborough

Westborough – Westborough Youth and Family Services is offering Red Cross Babysitter’s Course Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 14, 15 and 17, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The cost is $65. For more information, call Julia at 508-366-3060 or visit www.town.westborough.ma.us/youth-and-family-services.