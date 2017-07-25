Babysitting course offered in Westborough
Westborough – Westborough Youth and Family Services is offering Red Cross Babysitter’s Course Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 14, 15 and 17, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The cost is $65. For more information, call Julia at 508-366-3060 or visit www.town.westborough.ma.us/youth-and-family-services.
