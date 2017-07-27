Maria Figueiredo, 89, of Hudson

Hudson – Maria (Almada Chaves) Figueiredo, 89 of Hudson, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham, surrounded by her loving family. She joins her husband of 58 years, Joaquim C. Figueiredo, who predeceased her in 2006.

Maria was born in the Azores Island of Santa Maria on Dec. 17, 1927, a daughter of the late Francisco and Maria (Puim) Chaves. Maria was raised and married her husband Joaquim and together they immigrated to Hudson in 1972, where they raised their family and resided for the next 45 years.

Maria worked as a machine operator at Thomas Taylor Company in Hudson for many years and she was a longtime member of Saint Michael’s Parish. She enjoyed crocheting, listening to music, and watching her daily telanovelas. Most of all, Maria enjoyed spending time with her family and helped raise her two grandchildren who she adored.

Maria is survived by her son, Jose A. Figueiredo and his wife Elvira of Hudson; her daughter, Maria F. Moura and her husband Paulo of Hudson, with whom she resided; two grandchildren, Debbie Haines and her husband Barry and Michael Figueiredo, both of Hudson; three sisters, Ines Costa of Hudson, Filomena Figueiredo and Maria Lurdes Batista, both of Ontario, Canada; three brothers, Jose Maria Almada Chaves, David Almada Chaves and Joao Almada Chaves; several brothers-in-law and sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Maria was also predeceased by three brothers, Antonio, Dinis, and Jose Almada Chaves.

A period of calling hours will be held Friday, July 28, from 4-7 p.m., at Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 29, at 9 a.m., at Saint Michael’s Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, followed by interment at Saint Michael’s Cemetery in Hudson.