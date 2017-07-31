Margaret L. Koomey, 88, of Grafton

Grafton – Margaret L. (Peg) Koomey, 88, of Grafton, passed away peacefully Friday, July 28, 2017.

She leaves her loving children, Kerry Simmler and her husband Jay of North Grafton; Dr. Michael Koomey and his wife Tonë of Oslo, Norway; Dr. Matthew Koomey and his wife Beth of Duxbury; Colleen Baumbach and her husband Stephen of Palm Springs; Mark Koomey and his partner Jean Sullivan of Brimfield; Timothy Koomey of Grafton; and Erin Griffin and her husband Michael of Grafton. Peg also leaves her sister, Marie Fellows of Hyannis; her brother, Richard Elliott of Portsmouth, R.I.; many nieces and nephews; seven grandchildren, who knew her as “Nana,” including Brendan and Kyle Griffin, Tuva and Ylva Koomey, Christian and James Koomey, Daniel Simmler and his wife, Victoria; and a great-grandson, Caleb Simmler. Peg was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Dr. John G. Koomey; her siblings, Elizabeth Souza, Anne Melanson and Robert Elliott; a granddaughter, Kaitlin Foley; and a grandson, Andrew Simmler.

Peg was born Sept. 21, 1928 in Hyannis, the third child of the late Robert and Catherine (Danaher) Elliott. She was raised in Centerville, and graduated from Barnstable High in 1946. She was a very proud alumnus of the Massachusetts Memorial Hospitals School of Nursing, class of 1949.

Peg was a devoted wife and mother. Taking care of her family was her pride, passion and joy. When the kids left home, beginning with the opening of Tufts Veterinary School, Peg ran her “Heritage House B&B” at the family home on North Street. She hosted hundreds of guests from all over the world, most of whom would return to their own countries with memories of fresh blueberry muffins and crisp linen sheets.

In 2011, she was honored as an “Everyday Hero” by the Grafton Special Education Parent Advisory Council in a ceremony at Grafton High School, for her donation of a van to transport special needs students to various events and activities, in memory of her husband.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 5-7 p.m., at the Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., North Grafton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waterville Street, North Grafton, with burial to follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. All attending the funeral Mass are politely requested to go directly to the church.

In recognition of Peg’s support of the Grafton Food Bank, the Koomey family requests that memorial contributions may be sent to the Grafton Food Bank, 30 Providence Rd., Grafton MA 01519.

The family would like to recognize and thank the Rose Monahan Hospice Home and the home health aides who took such good care of her in her final months: Vicki, Rachael, Gretchen, Mary, and Debbie.

A Book of Memories to share a story or memory of Peg is available online at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.