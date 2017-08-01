Alice M. Randall, 81, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Alice M. (Hertz) Randall, 81, a longtime Shrewsbury resident, died peacefully Saturday, July 29, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born and raised in Worcester, daughter of the late Lawrence and Alice V. (Leduc) Hertz. She attended Classical and Commerce high schools.

Alice had worked for Vellumoid Inc. in Worcester for many years before she retired.

Alice loved life and enjoyed being by the ocean and going to York Beach when she could. She also was wonderful cook and baker and loved taking care of her family.

She leaves her loving husband of 63 years of marriage, George H. Randall; two sons, Bruce R. Randall and his wife Susan of Paxton and George S. Randall and his girlfriend Katie Hudon of Holden; three brothers, Richard Hertz of Auburn, Robert Hertz of Virginia, and Leo Hertz of Shrewsbury; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, John Randall, and her sister, Lucille Raivio.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Alice’s family Thursday, Aug. 3, from 3-5 p.m., in the Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 648 Main St., Shrewsbury. A prayer service celebrating her life will begin at 5 p.m. Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 200 Cochituate Rd., Framingham, MA 01701.