Gandolfo wins scholarship from Simon Youth Foundation

Marlborough – Solomon Pond Mall recently presented Sakura Gandolfo, of Marlborough, with a Simon Youth Foundation Scholarship for exceptional work throughout her high school career. Gandolfo, who attended the Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, was awarded a $1500 Simon Youth Foundation Community Scholarship, She will attend Northeastern University in the fall, where she will study pharmacy.

The Foundation operates 30 non-traditional high school academies across the country, housed primarily in Simon properties, and also provides a scholarship to one student in every community where there is a Simon property. Since its inception in 1998, Simon Youth Foundation has helped more than 14,000 at-risk students receive a high school diploma, and has awarded more than $16 million in scholarships.