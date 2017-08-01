Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 | Posted by

Gandolfo wins scholarship from Simon Youth Foundation

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Sakura Gandolfo (Photo/submitted)

Marlborough – Solomon Pond Mall recently presented Sakura Gandolfo, of Marlborough, with a Simon Youth Foundation Scholarship for exceptional work throughout her high school career. Gandolfo, who attended the Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, was awarded a $1500 Simon Youth Foundation Community Scholarship, She will attend Northeastern University in the fall, where she will study pharmacy.

The Foundation operates 30 non-traditional high school academies across the country, housed primarily in Simon properties, and also provides a scholarship to one student in every community where there is a Simon property. Since its inception in 1998, Simon Youth Foundation has helped more than 14,000 at-risk students receive a high school diploma, and has awarded more than $16 million in scholarships.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=91246

Posted by on Aug 1 2017. Filed under Education, Marlborough, Neighbors in the news. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Robbin Miller: What a wonderful program to promote literacy and connection in your neighborhood. After reading the...
  • High Return Real Estate: Great post! I agree that buying a house has more positives to negatives, but most...
  • Judith Henderson: And just wait until like us when you’re done raising your much loved grandchildren and you...
  • Sandra: Can’t find you on Facebook. Are you guys doing microblading?
  • Sandra: Are you guys doing microblading?

Recently Added