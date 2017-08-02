Laura L. Stan, 95, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Laura “Lolly” L. (Revoir) Stan, 95, of Marlborough, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Life Care Center in Attleboro.

Born in Bemidji, Minn., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Bonnie (Malone) Revoir; the wife of the late John Stan Jr.; and the sister of the late Harry Revoir, Emily McNamara, Bonita Ohlfs and Kathleen Searles.

After graduating from Bemidji High School in Minnesota in 1940, Lolly moved to Massachusetts and then on to Washington State where she supported the war effort working as a riveter at the Boeing plant in Renton building the B-29 Super Fortress bomber. After the war, Lolly and John moved back to Massachusetts. The remainder of her work career was spent in retail sales.

While work was important, devotion to her family was always Lolly’s priority. She was a lifelong avid sports fan – as a basketball player and skier from childhood to closely following professional sports teams. Lolly’s love of travel took her through most of the United States in addition to other countries. She was a Senior Girl Scout Leader in Somerville and was also a chaperone for several Drum and Bugle Corps in Somerville and Marlborough.

Lolly is survived by her son, Michael Stan and his wife Lyn of Hampton Falls, N.H.; her daughters, Cherryl McDougall and her husband Ed of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Pam Stan-Jacques and her husband Steven of Millbury; her sisters, Karen Benoit and her husband Ken of Attleboro and Deanne Keane and her husband Paul of Lowell; her grandchildren, Melissa Murphy and her husband Mike, Lori Peltak and John Adams, Sean Becht and his wife Becky, Christine McDougall, Karalyn and Riley Jacques; and her great-grandchildren, Maddox and Braden Murphy, Kelsey Brown and Kelsea Brown and Chloe Becht. Lolly is also survived by 25 nieces and 33 nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Aug. 3, from 4-7 p.m., at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough. Burial will be held Friday, Aug. 4, at 12:45 p.m., at the National Cemetery in Bourne.

Memorial donations for a bench to honor Lolly at Life Care Center of Attleboro may be made to the Laura Stan Memorial Fund. Please remit to: Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Attleboro for their loving care and devotion over the five years that she was a resident in their facility.