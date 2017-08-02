Wednesday, August 2nd, 2017 | Posted by

Sheryl Sturtevant, 60, of Stow/Hudson

Stow/Hudson – Sheryl Ann (Sharp) Sturtevant, 60, of Stow/Hudson, formerly of Rindge, N.H., passed away peacefully Sunday, July 30, 2017 after a long battle with emphysema and heart disease.

A beloved sister, who leaves behind two siblings, Michael Robert Sharp and Sandy Hayes; three children, Candice Stevens, Matthew Sturtevant, and Mark Sturtevant; and seven grandchildren, Daniel, Alyssa, Harper, Logan, Elijah, Lucia, and Bronson.

Sherry was born in Long Island, N.Y. She started work as a medical assistant, then graduated with high honors from WTI with a CNA, and spent her career working at nursing homes and helping care for the elderly.

Sherry was an incredibly diverse artist, whose interests included painting, jewelry, quilting, making blankets, and devoting her spare time to creating gifts for holidays and birthdays. Sherry loved the outdoors and wildlife.

A friend, a love, a mother, never forgotten.

A period of calling hours will be held Thursday, Aug. 3, from 4-7 p.m., at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson. A celebration of her life will be held Friday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m., in the Church at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home. Burial will be held privately at a later time.

