Norma M. Gemma, 83, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Norma Marie (Marrone) Gemma passed away peacefully Sunday, July 30, 2017 surrounded by loving family. She was a resident of Shrewsbury for the past 37 years. Norma was predeceased by her husband, Joseph G. Gemma. She was the mother of Jay D. Gemma and Lynne Gemma Perreault and grandmother of Luke and Liza Perreault.

She was born Dec. 4, 1933, the daughter of the Late Josephine (Cassone) Marrone and Dominick W. Marrone. She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Marrone. She is survived by her sister, Caryl Masiello.

Norma graduated from Commerce High School and continued her studies at Clark University. She worked for many years at the Guarantee Bank and Worcester County Institution for Savings in the Loan and Foreign Exchange departments.

Her interests were classical music, art and opera. Her greatest passion was travel. She visited Europe many times often visiting relatives in Lago di Gardo, Italy.

Visiting hours were held Aug. 2 at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, Shrewsbury Center, followed by interment at Mountain View Cemetery.