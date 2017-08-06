Sunday, August 6th, 2017 | Posted by

Civic Club donates to Westborough soccer team

Civic Club member Walter Leslie with some of the boys participating in the Westborough High School summer soccer league this year. (Photo/submitted)

Westborough – The Civic Club has again been generous and donated $500 to the Westborough High School boys’ soccer team to assist with the expenses associated with their summer league. The boys play surrounding town high school teams in order to prepare for the upcoming season and acclimate the incoming freshman to the team.

