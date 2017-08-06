Civic Club donates to Westborough soccer team
Westborough – The Civic Club has again been generous and donated $500 to the Westborough High School boys’ soccer team to assist with the expenses associated with their summer league. The boys play surrounding town high school teams in order to prepare for the upcoming season and acclimate the incoming freshman to the team.
