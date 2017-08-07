Monday, August 7th, 2017 | Posted by

Don’t let the door hit you…

National – Regardless of your political leanings, there’s no denying that things are changing rapidly at the White House. With the recent addition of former Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly being named as chief of staff and the sudden departure of Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, there is reason to be hopeful that things will calm down a bit in the not so distant future.

