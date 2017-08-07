Don’t let the door hit you…
National – Regardless of your political leanings, there’s no denying that things are changing rapidly at the White House. With the recent addition of former Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly being named as chief of staff and the sudden departure of Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, there is reason to be hopeful that things will calm down a bit in the not so distant future.
Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=91555
Posted by Community Advocate Staff on Aug 7 2017. Filed under Editorially Speaking, Stories With Good Photos. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry