Tuesday, August 15th, 2017 | Posted by

Grafton Community Harvest Project hosts kids’ cooking class

Email, RSS Follow
Email

By Jeff Arnold, Contributing Writer

Participants examine different items picked from the garden.

Grafton – Beneath sunny skies a group of eleven fourth to seventh grade students descended upon the Grafton Community Harvest Project to participate in a kids’ cooking class Aug. 8.

Hosted by Education and Volunteer Coordinator Tori Buerschaper, the class involved both harvesting and cooking skills to make a baked good and a salad. Among the dishes prepared were whole grain blueberry muffins, salad with homemade buttermilk ranch dressing, and baked oatmeal.

Although the end goal for the students was a delicious snack, Buerschaper also aimed to educate about ways to make nutritious foods more appealing. This was the second of three open enrollment classes with the final one to be held Tuesday, Aug.  22 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Photos/Jeff Arnold

Students preparing whole grain blueberry muffins.

Students at the Community Harvest Project Kids’ Cooking Class show off some of the fresh picked produce used in their meals.

 

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=91803

Posted by on Aug 15 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, Events, Grafton. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...
  • Robbin Miller: What a wonderful program to promote literacy and connection in your neighborhood. After reading the...

Recently Added