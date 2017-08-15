Grafton Community Harvest Project hosts kids’ cooking class

By Jeff Arnold, Contributing Writer

Grafton – Beneath sunny skies a group of eleven fourth to seventh grade students descended upon the Grafton Community Harvest Project to participate in a kids’ cooking class Aug. 8.

Hosted by Education and Volunteer Coordinator Tori Buerschaper, the class involved both harvesting and cooking skills to make a baked good and a salad. Among the dishes prepared were whole grain blueberry muffins, salad with homemade buttermilk ranch dressing, and baked oatmeal.

Although the end goal for the students was a delicious snack, Buerschaper also aimed to educate about ways to make nutritious foods more appealing. This was the second of three open enrollment classes with the final one to be held Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Photos/Jeff Arnold