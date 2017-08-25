Sister Virginia Agnes Turinese, 94, a Contemplative Sister of the Good Shepherd

Marlborough – Sister Virginia Agnes Turinese died at Good Shepherd Center Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 after a short illness. Sister Virginia was 94 years of age and had been a Contemplative Sister of the Good Shepherd for 76 years.

Sister Virginia Agnes was born in 1923 in Mansfield, the daughter of Samuel (Sabino) and Eleanora (Leonora Callisanti) Turinese. Sister attended the Mansfield schools and in 1940 she entered the Contemplative Sisters of the Good Shepherd in Providence, R.I., where she received her training in the life and mission of the Contemplative Sisters. Sister Virginia made her first vows in 1943 and in 1953 Sister pronounced her final vows as a Contemplative Sister.

After 15 years serving the community in Providence as their cook, Sister Virginia was then missioned in 1955 to the Brooklyn, N.Y. community where she worked in the Altar Bread Department. In 1964, Sister moved with the Brooklyn, N.Y. community to Madonna Heights in Dix Hills, N.Y. where she continued her ministry of baking altar breads.

In 1971, Sister was transferred to the Springfield community where she later became the community leader. In 1999, the Good Shepherd community closed its program in Springfield and Sister was then missioned again to Madonna Heights in Dix Hills, N.Y., where she continued her ministry of prayer until 2004.

In 2004, Sister joined the small Contemplative community in Harwichport until 2012 when, due to failing health, she moved to Good Shepherd Center in Marlborough.

Sister Virginia was a wonderful storyteller and would often share her memories of her childhood and her early days in the Good Shepherd community. Sister was also known and loved for her enjoyable Sunday afternoon “parties” that she would plan and organize from time to time. Sister loved her community and she will be missed.

Sister Virginia was predeceased by two brothers, Morino Turinese of Taunton and Samuel Turinese of North Attleboro, and two sisters, Perina Oliver of Attleboro and Helen Pimental of Plainville. She leaves one sister, Rose Brunelle of Norton, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be Monday, Aug. 28, from 4-8 p.m., at Good Shepherd Center, 406 Hemenway St., Marlborough, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Sister Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m., at Good Shepherd Center. Burial will be at Mt. Benedict Cemetery in West Roxbury.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. www.collinsfuneral.com.

Expressions of sympathy in Sister’s memory may be made to the Good Shepherd Retirement Fund, 406 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA 01752.

The Sisters of the Good Shepherd were founded by St. Mary Euphrasia Pelletier in Angers, France in 1835, in the United States (Louisville, KY) in 1843, and in Boston in 1867.