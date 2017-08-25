Steven M. Priddy, 59, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Steven M. Priddy, 59, of Marlborough, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 at MetroWest Medical Center, Framingham.

Born in Melrose, he was the son of the late James C. and Dorothy May (Gentile) Priddy, and the life partner of Delia Chaves of Marlborough. Steven was a graduate of Melrose High School, class of 1979.

Since 1986, he had been the owner of Nova Industries in Marlborough. He devoted all his time to his family and business. He was not only hardworking, but selfless, caring for everyone, even strangers who needed help.

Besides Delia, he is survived by his daughters, Michelle Priddy of Sudbury, Rhonda Messer of Clinton, and Billiejean Toumi and her partner Joey Johnson of Lowell; his son, Ronald J. Tuper and his partner Nikki Carr of Hudson; and his grandchildren, Christopher, Talynne, Skylar, Logan, Haylah, and Matteo. He is also survived by his brothers, Jeffrey Priddy of Boston and James Priddy of W. Palm Beach, Fla.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701-1800.