Joy in Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury – Sisters Hayley (l) and Millaina Fashjian (r ) don’t quite share their mother Jackie’s joy on the first day back to school. Both girls attend Shrewsbury High School – Hayley, 15, is a sophomore while Millaina, 16, is a junior.
Photo/ Jackie Fashjian
