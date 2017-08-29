Tuesday, August 29th, 2017 | Posted by

Joy in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Sisters Hayley (l) and Millaina  Fashjian (r )  don’t quite share their mother Jackie’s joy on the first day back to school. Both girls attend Shrewsbury High School – Hayley, 15, is a sophomore while Millaina, 16, is a junior.

Photo/ Jackie Fashjian

 

 

