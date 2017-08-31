Annette L. Alera, 93, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Annette I. (Lesieur) Alera, 93, a lifelong resident of Marlborough, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.

She was the daughter of the late Raoul and Anna (Lanoue) Lesieur and the wife of the late Frank Alera, who died in 1997.

Annette had formerly been employed as a clerical worker for several local shoe manufacturing companies. She had been a member of the former St. Mary’s Parish and Our Lady of the Assumption Guild.

She is survived by her son, David Alera and his wife Catherine of Leominster; her daughter, Jean Spellman of Marlborough, with whom she made her home; her sister-in-law, Lorraine Lesieur of Marlborough; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was also the sister of the late Reverend Richard Lesieur and Paul Lesieur.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Sept. 1, from 5-8 p.m., at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St., Marlborough.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Beach St., Marlborough.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA, 02451 or Kindred Hospice, 406 Hemenway St., Suite 406, Marlborough, MA, 01752.