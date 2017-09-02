Saturday, September 2nd, 2017 | Posted by

Learn about Westborough’s history on the shore of Lake Chauncy

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Westborough – Explore Westborough’s history at Lake Chauncy Sunday, Sept. 17, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Where was Westborough’s amusement park? The honeymoon hotel? The first state reform school in the nation? Westborough Community Land Trust invites you to celebrate Westborough’s 300th anniversary by learning about its history. Kris Allen, author of “On the Beaten Path: Westborough, Massachusetts,” will walk along the shore of Lake Chauncy and reveal the secrets of the area from prehistory to the present day. Meet at the Lake Chauncy boat ramp parking lot on Chauncy Street, just east of the Westborough Tennis and Swim Club.

Contact: events@westboroughlandtrust.org; trail map, http://westboroughcharm.org/guide/maps/map_FishWildlife.pdf.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92755

Posted by on Sep 2 2017. Filed under Events, Westborough. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • StumpGrinderPros: very good information regarding pruning and trimming branches. Done at wrong time can be a mess.
  • Martin Dubuc: I believe that it was late 1983 that Sister Virginia Agnes, her brother Sam, wife Yvonne, my parents,...
  • Martin Dubuc: I believe that it was late 1983 that Sister Virginia Agnes, her brother Sam, wife Yvonne, my parents,...
  • Greg: Senior? Why these ladies are too young. Lol!
  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...

Recently Added