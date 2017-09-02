Learn about Westborough’s history on the shore of Lake Chauncy

Westborough – Explore Westborough’s history at Lake Chauncy Sunday, Sept. 17, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Where was Westborough’s amusement park? The honeymoon hotel? The first state reform school in the nation? Westborough Community Land Trust invites you to celebrate Westborough’s 300th anniversary by learning about its history. Kris Allen, author of “On the Beaten Path: Westborough, Massachusetts,” will walk along the shore of Lake Chauncy and reveal the secrets of the area from prehistory to the present day. Meet at the Lake Chauncy boat ramp parking lot on Chauncy Street, just east of the Westborough Tennis and Swim Club.

Contact: events@westboroughlandtrust.org; trail map, http://westboroughcharm.org/guide/maps/map_FishWildlife.pdf.