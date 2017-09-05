Walter Lang, 82, of Hudson

Hudson – Walter Michael Lang died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 at the age of 82 after bravely facing a liver cancer diagnosis.

He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Judith (Sleczkowski) Lang of Hudson; his daughters Carolyn Harrington of Northborough and Elizabeth Procopio of Hudson; his son-in-law, Christopher Harrington; and three granddaughters, Laura, Kerry and Megan Harrington, also of Northborough.

Walter was born March 14, 1935 in Boston to Helen (Murphy) Lang and Arthur John Lang. He grew up there in a large Irish family and was a proud “Double Eagle,” having graduated from both Boston College High School and Boston College where President John F. Kennedy (then Senator) was his graduation speaker. Later on, he furthered his education with a Master’s Degree in School Administration from Framingham State.

He was a teacher in the Stoughton Public Schools before becoming a Principal in the Hopkinton Public Schools where he worked for over 30 years, retiring in 1993.

Walter was a lifelong sports fan, especially of the Patriots. He was a proud member of CORE (the Congress of Racial Equality) back in the Civil Rights Era and passionately followed politics his whole life. When he was younger, he was also in the Army Reserves.

He had many good laughs at the Hudson Senior Center with his friends there and enjoyed the day trips they offered. His sister-in-law, Susan Sleczkowski, brightened his declining days greatly with trips to local casinos where he “donated to the local tribes.”

Walter is also survived by one sister, Catherine Bouchie of Brighton, and many loving nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by three sisters, Helen McNamara, Rosemary Hannon, Dorothy Bellis, and one brother, Arthur J. Lang Jr.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 4-7 p.m., at Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m., at St. Michael’s Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, followed by interment at Howard Street Cemetery in Northborough.

The family would especially like to thank Dr. Paula Angelini and staff and the Hospice nurses for their loving care.

Donations can be made in Walter’s memory to his favorite charity, Kids in Need of Desks (K.I.N.D.) at https://www.unicefusa.org/ (800- 367-5437) or to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home at www.vnacare.org/donors (888-663-3688 ext. 1365).