Sister Jeanne Fortin, SSCh. of Marlborough

Marlborough – Sister Jeanne Fortin, SSCh. (Sr. Marie Alfred), died Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at Marlborough Hospital. Born in Kingston, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Alfred A. Fortin, Sr. and Avelina (Roy) Fortin.

A member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Chretienne for 65 years, Sr. Jeanne earned a Master’s degree in English from Boston College. She taught for many years working in Mexico, Maine, Salem, and Rumford, Maine, as well as teaching high school English at St. Chretienne Academy, Tampa Catholic High School, Tampa, Fla. and Bishop Fenwick High, Peabody. Sister served as Provincial Superior from 1974-1981, as General Councilor and General Treasurer in Metz, France, and as the treasurer in Marlborough.

She is survived by her brothers, Alfred Fortin Jr. of Sun City, Ariz. and Paul Fortin of Kissimmee, Fla.; her sisters, Loretta Albee of Charlestown, R.I., and their families and Sister Pauline Fortin, SSCh. of Salem.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Nov. 16, from 3-5 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the St. Chretienne Retirement Residence, 197 Pleasant St., Marlborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 17, at 10:30 a.m., at the Chapel of the St. Chretienne Retirement Residence.

Donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Chretienne, 197 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752.