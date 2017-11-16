A vote of confidence

Marlborough – When Fidelity Investments left the city of Marlborough in 2011, it was a huge blow to the local economy, rippling down to many of the smaller businesses in the city. But over the past six years, the city has seen a resurgence, attracting large companies such as TJX, Quest Diagnostics, and GE Healthcare, as well as the new large-scale multi-use development, Apex Center. The force behind much of the city’s growth can certainly be attributed to its chief executive officer, Arthur Vigeant, who has made economic development a top priority.

In the city’s recent municipal election, the voters gave Vigeant a clear sign that they approve of the job he is doing, easily electing him for a historic fourth term as mayor, 3,095 to 1,315 over challenger Edward Bigelow.