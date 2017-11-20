Barry Clapp, 66, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Barry Arthur Clapp, of Shrewsbury, passed away in Boston, surrounded by family, due to illness on his 66th birthday, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Rose (Henchey) Clapp of Shrewsbury; close friend Joe Krosoczka; and brother-in-law William Duffy. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Paula (Portosa) Clapp; sister Dale (Clapp) Duffy and her partner, Ray Mullaney, of Shrewsbury; son Jesse Clapp and his wife, Erica (Decker), Clapp of Somerville; daughter Laura Clapp of Philadelphia, Pa.; his grandsons, Clyde and Felix Clapp of Somerville; and his mother-in-law, Laura Portsa of Shrewsbury.

Barry was born Nov. 16, 1951 in Winchendon. As a boy, his passion was baseball. He would spend day after day practicing and playing ball with his neighborhood friends. His love of sports continued throughout his life; he loved Boston sports and attending games with friends and family.

His family moved to Shrewsbury when Barry was in grade school, and it was there that he met his high school sweetheart, Paula, whom he would marry and share his life with.

Barry graduated from Shrewsbury High School in 1969. He took great pride in being the first member of his family to attend college, graduating from Nichols College with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration (Summa Cum Laude). It was there he would meet his lifelong best friend Joe Krosoczka. He would go on to earn his MBA (with Honors) from Babson College.

Barry had a career spanning 40 years. It took him from IBM after college, to traveling all over the world, to being the President and CEO of Centage Corporation in Natick. Barry always tried his best to impart his decades of experience in sales, marketing, and business management, of technology based businesses to anyone and everyone he could.

Barry’s family was the center of his life. He adored his wife, and the strength and love that defined their relationship was evident to all. He was a loving, funny, enthusiastic and supportive father who was always there to cheer on his kids. Barry’s zeal and love for life was infectious and brightened the lives of his family and friends. He cherished his grandsons, and was endlessly proud of them.

He will be remembered by his extended family, friends, coworkers, and all who knew him as someone who people could count on. Barry was dedicated in all facets of his life, and leaves behind a legacy of love and respect.

Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral Mass celebrating Barry’s life Monday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m., at Saint Anne’s Church, 130 Boston Tpke., Shrewsbury.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to StandUpToCancer.org, ShrinersHospitalsForChildren.org, or StJude.org.

BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St., Shrewsbury is assisting Barry’s family with arrangements.