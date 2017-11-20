Jill McDonald named executive director of the Residence at Orchard Grove

Shrewsbury – The Residence at Orchard Grove, 258 Walnut St., in Shrewsbury, and owned and operated by LCB Senior Living, LLC, recently announced the selection of Jill McDonald as the community’s new executive director.

The Residence at Orchard Grove offers independent, assisted and memory care living to local seniors.

McDonald has 20 years of experience in operations and management, and 10 years of experience as an executive director within the assisted living industry. Prior to her role at Orchard Grove, she served as executive director of Traditions of Dedham.

LCB Senior Living, LLC is a leading senior housing operator and developer headquartered in Norwood. Further information can be found at www.residenceorchardgrove.com or by calling 508-841-5735.