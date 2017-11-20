Saint Mary Holly Fair to be held Dec. 2-3

Shrewsbury – Saint Mary School, located at 16 Summer St., in Shrewsbury, will host their annual Holly Fair Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop by to shop for gifts and handmade crafts from a variety of new vendors, fresh wreaths, greens and cemetery boxes from Danielson Flowers and so much more. Stay for a meal with food from Napoli Deli and Dean Park Pizza. Santa will be available for photos Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Contact Katharine Raasch at stmaryhollyfair@yahoo.com with any questions. This event is sponsored by the Saint Mary School Parents Association (SMPA).