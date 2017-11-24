Fredesvinda Chacón, 78, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Fredesvinda (Alvarado) Chacón, 78, of Marlborough, went to be with our Lord Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Eriberto Chacón for 63 years.

She was born in El Piche, La Union, El Salvador, the daughter of the late Eugenio Ayala and Maria Alvarado.

She was the mother of 14 children and is survived by Samuel, Jeremias, Orfa, Eliu, Raquel, Otoniel, Tirsa, Debora, & Salatiel. Also, she was a grandmother to 34 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 20 great-grandchildren.

Fredesvinda was a loving mother, wife, a devoted Christian and a fervent woman of prayer. Many of her children and grandchildren are now pastors across the country. She was part of the Emanuel Christian Center Family in Marlborough.

Family and friends are invited to a period of visitation Friday, Nov. 24, from 7-10 p.m., in Emanuel Christian Center, 814 Boston Post Rd., Marlborough. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m., in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln St., Marlborough.