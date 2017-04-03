Walter B. Jaworek, 94, of Hudson

Hudson – Walter B. “Varge” Jaworek, 94, of Hudson, died peacefully Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at his home, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Ruth (Berry) Jaworek for the past 70 years.

He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Stanley and Aniela (Dyka) Jaworek, and was a 1940 graduate of Marlborough High School.

Varge was a detailed and experienced carpenter who shared his knowledge, and then worked on his own, for as many years as he was able to. He had the skills to build anything, including his own home in Hudson.

He enjoyed golfing, bird watching, fishing, hunting, trips to the casino, playing cards, and square dancing with his wife, Ruth. He was a great athlete, and played basketball, baseball and softball throughout his life. He was an active member of St. Michael’s Church in Hudson.

The Patriarch of his family, Varge was the complete family man, husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and great-uncle. More than anything, he lived to be a grandfather. He was predeceased by his son, Michael, and his daughter-in-law, Pamela Jaworek, of Marlborough.

Besides his wife, Ruth, he leaves three grandchildren, Lindsey Dinneen and her husband Patrick of Marlborough, Nicholas Jaworek and his wife Renee of Marlborough, and Derek Norton of Florida; six great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Jackson, Cameron, Tyler, Casey, and Jake; and many nephews and nieces. He was also the grandfather of the late David Norton and brother of 12 siblings that passed before him.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Monday, April 3 at 11 a.m., in Immaculate Conception Church, Prospect Street, Marlborough. Burial will follow in Forestvale Cemetery, Broad Street, Hudson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jean Curran Scholarship Fund, c/o MSB, 81 Granger Blvd., Marlborough, MA 01752.

All are invited to sign Varge’s online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com.