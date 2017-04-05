Marlborough Savings Charitable Foundation donates to Fresh Start

Marlborough – The Marlborough Savings Charitable Foundation awarded the Fresh Start Furniture Program a $3,500 grant to support their efforts in providing furniture and household goods to people in need.

Fresh Start Furniture Bank is a 100 percent volunteer-based furniture bank located in Hudson, Mass. Founded in 2013 under the name Touchstone Furniture Depot, the name was changed to Fresh Start Furniture Bank to better reflect their mission which is to help restore hope, dignity, and stability by recycling donated furniture and housewares to individuals and families in the Metrowest region. They accept donations of gently used household items and distribute them free of charge. Their secondary goal is to keep these items out of landfills by recycling them.

Marlborough Savings Charitable Foundation was formed to further community development in the communities served by Marlborough Savings Bank and to support community organizations that contribute to the quality of life in the bank’s communities.