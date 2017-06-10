Oak Middle School student gives back to her library

By Nance Ebert, Contributing Writer

Shrewsbury – Nancy Bedard, the library media specialist at Oak Middle School, had been wanting a “drop box” for years. She was approached by the Student Voice Club, which is community service based, and asked if there was anything needed for the library. Without hesitation, she requested this item.

Student Voice has been in existence for decades and was prepared to purchase one of these pricey drop boxes, when a seventh-grade student and member of the club, Malorie Baldinger, immediately volunteered her dad’s services to help construct one and donate it to the school.

“This was such a nice thing to see. Not only did we get a beautiful and functional thing that we get to use, but this student and her father did such a service to us and the community. In addition, Student Voice didn’t have to spend their money on this project and can now utilize it to service additional projects,” said Bedard.

“My dad, Keith Baldinger, used to work at KRB Construction Services and he is really talented at building things,” Malorie said. “Both he and my mom are always working on projects. I thought this would be a fun project that we could do together and I think it turned out really great. I always have the urge to help and when I heard the cost of purchasing one of these boxes I thought to myself, ‘that is just crazy…I know I can help.’”

One of the things she enjoys most about the club is interacting with all of the people on each project and cooperating with the other volunteers. She is already looking forward to returning in the fall as an eighth grader and helping with new projects.

“Malorie has been such an active member of student Voice and has been at every meeting that we have had. She has been such a positive spirit for the group,” said co-advisor Marylous Luukko.

The mission of Student Voice is to help build community awareness of events at the school, foster team spirit, promote learning and participate in fundraising efforts to support the school, local community and more. The group is made up of volunteers that meet once a month after school and during school when there are events. They work as a cohesive unit and work really hard to have a presence in the school.

Luukko and Lisa Millett have been the student-driven group’s co-advisors for the past five years. Some of club’s efforts include a Valentine’s Day carnation sale (flowers that are left over are given to the Senior Center); the St. Anne’s Food Drive right after Thanksgiving to stock the shelves; the very spirited Halloween door decorating which is done alongside the Spirit Club; the Halloween candy drive where donated candy is sent to local shelters and the BeLikeBrit Foundation; and hosting a booth at the Spirit of Shrewsbury alongside the Community Service and Leadership Club.

“Student Voice recently donated four bins of headphones to be signed out from the media center. Students can use them when they do projects on the iPad. This enables the students to work at their own pace,” said Millett.

“We were able to buy two water fountains with a port on the top which will be installed over the summer. This will enable the students to fill their water bottles throughout the school day and it is an item that has been requested for a long time. We are really excited to finally be getting this,” said Luukko.