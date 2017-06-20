Tuesday, June 20th, 2017 | Posted by

Gerald R. Downey, 63, of Westborough

Westborough – Gerald R. Downey, 63, of Westborough, passed away Monday, June 19, 2017 at home. He was the husband of Dawn M. (Bissonnette) Downey.

Born in Marlborough, he was the son of Virginia (Berthiaume) Downey of Marlborough and the late Robert Downey. He was raised and educated in Marlborough, and was a graduate of Marlborough High School.

Gerald was a self-employed carpenter owning Gerry’s Cabinetry in Westborough. He was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church, was a member of the Sons of the AMVETS, a member of the Moose Lodge in Marlborough, and was an avid golfer.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by one daughter, Nicole M. Downey of Westborough; two brothers, Kerry Downey of Marlborough and David Downey of Bellingham; two sisters, Paula Donahue of Falmouth and Kathleen Espirito of Marlborough; one granddaughter, Isabella Downey; and many nieces and nephews.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 22, at 10:30 a.m., in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke’s Cemetery. Calling hours at the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Wednesday, June 21, from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Colon Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave., NW. Suite 1066, Washington, DC 20005.

