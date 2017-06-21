Kids keep on trucking in Grafton

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Grafton – Undeterred by an overcast morning June 17, families flocked to the Grafton Recreation Department’s annual Big Truck Day. Various vehicles were parked behind the Grafton Municipal Building.

Kids got the chance to sit behind the wheel of town vehicles from the fire, police and highway departments. They also honked the horns of local businesses’ ambulance, tow truck and tractor. Children of all ages seemed to prefer sitting in a school bus during the weekend. A highlight for many was climbing into an Army truck.

The recreation department offered the first 200 kids their choice of receiving a free construction hat or firefighter helmet. Meanwhile, representatives of the Grafton Public Library gave away pens, lollipops and summer reading information.

For information about upcoming recreation department activities, visit www.grafton-ma.gov/recreation-commission and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/graftonrecdept.