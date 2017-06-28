Wednesday, June 28th, 2017 | Posted by

Southborough Little League field renamed in honor of Eric Green

Eric Green. Photos/submitted

Southborough – On June 11, the Southborough Little League (SLL) officially renamed their marquee field, formerly Majors Field, as Eric Green Memorial Field. Eric was 12-year-old Southborough resident and Little League baseball player who passed away in January 2012 from an undiagnosed heart condition. This field naming is a fitting and special tribute to Eric and his family and creates a lasting legacy to him in Southborough in 2017, the year that Eric’s classmates graduated from high school. The unveiling ceremony took place following the sixth annual Eric Green Sportsmanship Award ceremony.

In 2012, the SLL established a sportsmanship award in memory of Eric, presented annually to a 12-year-old Little Leaguer that the coaches and SLL Board members feel best emulates the outstanding personal qualities exhibited by Eric during in baseball career and throughout his life – good sportsmanship, perseverance and overall commitment to family, team and friends.

This year’s recipient of the Eric Green Sportsmanship Award is Michael Morrissey.

Michael’s name has been inscribed on the Eric Green Memorial Plaque displayed at P. Brent Trottier Middle School and joins the names of the five previous winners: James Walsh (2012), Neil Mauskar (2013), Jeffrey Secrist (2014), Andrew Hadden (2015) and Jared Lipkin (2016).

Michael also received a commemorative award with the inscription “Recognizing Outstanding Attitude, Sportsmanship and Team Spirit.” The other finalists were Oliver Christina, Owen Morse and Noah Labelle.

 

The four award nominees with the Green family, (l to r) Alex Green, Suzy Green, Michael Morrissey, Oliver Christina, Owen Morse, Noah Labelle and Peter Green.

