Northborough Rotary awards scholarships

Northborough – The Rotary club of Northborough presented seven $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors at the weekly Rotary luncheon June 13.

Each year for the past 46 years, the Rotary Club of Northborough has held a pancake breakfast. This event continues each year thanks to the generous support of local individuals and businesses. Over the years, the club has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships with the proceeds from this breakfast.

Those honored this year are Katherine Sarrasin, Kylie Middleton, Ashley Costello, Jose Baez, Anna Benatuil, Jared Entwistle and Sophie Rubin.